Storm eases in Northern California, but more snow, rain expected to arrive later this week

Monday afternoon weather forecast - Mar. 6, 2023 Monday afternoon weather forecast - Mar. 6, 2023 03:11

Northern California got a bit of respite Monday after a weekend of heavy mountain snow but forecasters said up to several more feet will pile up through midweek, followed by potential flood concerns.

Active weather remains in the forecast until Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Major Sierra highways were open, but with chain requirements. State Route 88/Carson Pass is open but the State Route 88/Carson Spur remains closed.

According to the National Weather Service, over the last 48 hours, the storm brought several feet of snow to the region. Sugar Bowl Ski Resort received five feet of snow. Here were the snow totals from other areas in Northern California during the same period:

Sugar Bowl: 60"

Sierra Snow Lab: 48.5"

Palisades Tahoe: 36"

Kirkwood: 34"

Sierra at Tahoe: 31"

Quincy: 19.5"

Arnold: 19.5"

Chester: 11"

Camino: 8.7"

Shingletown: 6.9"

A long stretch of the mountain range is under an avalanche warning.

Forecasters, meanwhile, said the next Pacific storm arriving in our region Thursday evening will be associated with a moderately strong atmospheric river. The threat of flooding will last until Saturday morning.

Snow levels will be pretty high (above 6,000'). That means many upper foothill locations, which picked up several feet of low snow with the last storm, will have rain falling on top of snow -- up to four inches.

Timing out the storm

SUNDAY - Rain and snow showers continue. Snow levels above 6000'. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY - Rain and snow linger. Snow levels between 6000' - 6500'. Highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY - FRIDAY - Rainfall is heavy at times. Snow levels between 6500' - 7500'. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY - Warm storm approaches later in the day. Rainfall is heavy at times. Snow levels around 4500' rising to 6000'. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY- Spotty breaks of sunshine. Rain showers continue. Snow showers continue. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY- Spotty with breaks of sunshine. Rain showers continue. Isolated T-storms Snow showers continue. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY - Spotty with breaks of sunshine. Rain showers continue. Isolated T-storms. Snow showers continue. Highs in the low 50s.

"An abundance of subtropical moisture will move inland over Central California along the southern periphery of this storm system Thursday night through Friday night," the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rainfall and a mild airmass will cause rapid snowmelt in areas that have received several feet of snow recently, the service said.

As Sierra residents brace for another round of winter storms this week, Cal Fire is warning people to remove snow loads off propane tanks, gas lines, and buildings. Homeowner Keith Cantrell has braces up around his home just in case.