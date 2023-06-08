Scotcheroos

Sheri Congrave is a 6th-grade teacher in Stockton, and also mom to one of our producers, Katie! Her "Little Red School House Cookbook" is a collection of memories that nourished her six children, grandchildren, and many students over the years.

Recipe

Cook until it bubbles:

1 C sugar

1 C corn syrup

Remove from heat and add:

1 C peanut butter

6 C Rice Krispies

Pour into greased 9x12 cake pan

Melt and spread on top:

1 pkg. of chocolate chips

1 pkg. of butterscotch chips