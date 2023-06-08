Scotcheroos
Sheri Congrave is a 6th-grade teacher in Stockton, and also mom to one of our producers, Katie! Her "Little Red School House Cookbook" is a collection of memories that nourished her six children, grandchildren, and many students over the years.
Recipe
Cook until it bubbles:
- 1 C sugar
- 1 C corn syrup
Remove from heat and add:
- 1 C peanut butter
- 6 C Rice Krispies
Pour into greased 9x12 cake pan
Melt and spread on top:
- 1 pkg. of chocolate chips
- 1 pkg. of butterscotch chips
