Scotcheroos

By Good Day Staff

/ Good Day Sacramento

Sheri Congrave is a 6th-grade teacher in Stockton, and also mom to one of our producers, Katie! Her "Little Red School House Cookbook" is a collection of memories that nourished her six children, grandchildren, and many students over the years.

Cook until it bubbles: 

  • 1 C sugar
  • 1 C corn syrup

Remove from heat and add:

  • 1 C peanut butter
  • 6 C Rice Krispies

Pour into greased 9x12 cake pan

Melt and spread on top:

  • 1 pkg. of chocolate chips
  • 1 pkg. of butterscotch chips
