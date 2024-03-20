Watch CBS News
Sacramento store sells another lucky lotto ticket, winning $1.7 million in Mega Millions drawing

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – While the Mega Millions jackpot is continuing to grow, one lucky person in Sacramento managed to buy a ticket still worth a pretty penny in Tuesday's drawing.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on Dec. 8, 2023. This means the jackpot has now soared to an estimated $977 million for the next drawing, happening on Friday.

No one matched all numbers – 24, 46, 49, 62 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 7 – in Tuesday's drawing, but someone did get the first five numbers correct.

The five-number ticket won the lucky person more than $1.7 million.

According to the California Lottery, the five-number ticket was sold at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento. Notably, this isn't the first time in recent years that Lichine's has sold a lottery ticket worth millions. 

Whoever bought the matching five-number ticket from Lichine's has 180 to claim the prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set to happen Friday night. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 10:45 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

