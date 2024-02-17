Sacramento Girl Scout honored for going above and beyond

Sacramento Girl Scout being honored for going above and beyond Sacramento Girl Scout being honored for going above and beyond 01:28

SACRAMENTO - Kai Nakaoka, 17, is a part of the Boy Scouts of America girl's troop called Troop 50G. She is now being honored for becoming the troop's first Eagle Scout, the highest rank you can achieve.

"Eagle Rank recipients, we have what's called a code of honor that honors specifically our achievements throughout our entire career in Boy Scouts," Nakaoka said.

The Kennedy High School student also earned the gold award for her own Girl Scout troop, the highest honor in the Girl Scouts.

The latest honors follow several other awards.

She sat down with Tina and Sakura Saturday morning on GoodDay to break it down.

"Each of them is at a different rank based on age so each rank took about three years," Nakaoka said.

Nakaoka also is a world-class athlete, holding state, national, and international records in powerlifting for her division.

GoodDay talked to the young go-getter to find out what she plans to do next.

"I am currently working on what is called Eagle Palms. So Eagle Palms are where Eagle rank recipients can continue to receive these awards based on how many merit badges they achieve," Nakaoka said.

Nakaoka also organized a clothing drive for Zak's Closet, which provides clothing and accessories for transgender and nonbinary youth in Sacramento. She nearly tripled their inventory.