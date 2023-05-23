"The water is higher": Sacramento Fire Department hosts third annual drowning prevention event

Sacramento Fire Department hosts third annual drowning prevention event Sacramento Fire Department hosts third annual drowning prevention event 01:34

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department hosted its third annual Drowning Prevention Event on Tuesday.

The department showed us a mock water rescue along the American River near Discovery Park. This year, they have had 20 water rescues already — the total number they had last year altogether — and even though many were rescue missions for the unhoused during flooding, they are expecting higher call volumes.

Firefighters say high river flows make it more dangerous.

"The water is higher, it's moving faster and it's colder than previous years," said Capt. Justin Sylvia, spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department.

"With that, there are a lot of entanglements, so wear a life jacket," Sylvia added. "Because as you're floating down in these faster currents, you could get snagged on something and that current will just push you under."

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency (OES) Services says public safety agencies are patrolling their waterways as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.

"We have our public safety folks out patrolling our waterways. We have park rangers at the parks. We have our police and fire on their jet skis and watercraft out patrolling, especially on the busy weekends. We'll up staff and include additional volunteers," said Daniel Bowers, director of emergency management with Sacramento OES.

If people aren't comfortable swimming in the rivers and lakes, the city of Sacramento has 16 pools and two aquatic centers to enjoy.

"Come out to one of our pools. We have highly trained lifeguard staff. They train every single day," said Patrick Maridon, aquatics supervisor for the City of Sacramento. "Statistics show life-guarded bodies of water are much safer and prevent drowning, and that's what it's all about."

Lifeguards were on hand to demonstrate CPR technique but say the first step toward saving a life is swim lessons and a flotation device.