"Sacramento Athletics" and "Sacramento A's" trademarks filed with US Patent Office

WEST SACRAMENTO – If the A's will be playing at Sutter Health Park for the next few seasons, shouldn't they be called the Sacramento A's?

That's the question on the minds of many fans after the A's announced on Thursday that they'd be moving from Oakland to Sacramento after this season before their new Las Vegas stadium is ready.

Officially, the team noted they would have no city affiliation in their name.

However, the US Patent Office's database shows that the A's filed for two new trademarks on the same day they announced their move. The trademarks the team filed for are the "Sacramento Athletics" and "Sacramento A's."

It remains to be seen if those names will be used in any official capacity, as companies often file for trademarks as a proactive measure.

Most MLB teams have been unveiling their "City Connect" alternate uniforms with local flair, but the A's and New York Yankees are the only teams who haven't released designs this season. Could 2025 be the year we see a Sacramento A's City Connect jersey?

Considering how the A's will be calling the Sacramento area home for at least three years, any and all merchandising ideas are probably on the table.