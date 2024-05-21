Hola Amigos!

Ruben Galvan is the new Good Day Sacramento co-host. He joined the award-winning team in May 2024 and comes with more than 23 years of experience in the TV news industry. You can catch him on the weekends and during the week showing major love to our community.

Ruben is a seasoned feature reporter and producer who recently worked in his hometown of Houston, TX. He reported for KPRC 2 (NBC) and KHOU 11 (CBS). Some highlights include covering NASA, Super Bowl XLIX, Golden Globe Awards, Houston Astros World Series and hosting the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation Gala.

He also spent many years working in America's Finest City at XETV-San Diego 6 (FOX). Ruben was named top among "50 People to Watch" by San Diego magazine. He was known to pop up on the red carpet, sporting events, military bases, and many schools throughout the county. He worked closely with entertainment giants like Universal Studios, Disney, SeaWorld, Paramount Pictures and has covered national shows like "American Idol," "Billboard Music Awards," "Melrose Place," "Hell's Kitchen," "So You Think You Can Dance" and the "Teen Choice Awards."

Giving back is especially important to Ruben. He's dedicated his time and passion to organizations like the City of Hope, Aids Foundation of Houston, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, United Cerebral Palsy and The Children's Hospital.

A graduate of the University of Houston, Ruben is a family-kind-of-guy with a great sense of humor. He loves Tex-Mex fajitas and can dance with the best of them thanks to watching 'Soul Train' as a child. When he's not shaking hands in the community, he enjoys spending time traveling and exploring amazing beach destinations.

Ruben started his reporting career in 2000 at KTVB-Ch.7 in Boise, Idaho.