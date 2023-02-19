Actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition due to brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore was hospitalized in an intensive care unit Sunday, his manager confirmed to CBS News.

The 61-year-old actor was reported to have suffered a brain aneurysm while at home in Los Angeles around 2 a.m. Saturday. Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, said the actor was unconscious when found and taken to the hospital.

Lago confirmed to CBS News that Sizemore was in critical condition. He also described Sizemore's condition "a wait and see situation" to the Associated Press.

Sizemore, known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Black Hawk Down", has also had run-ins with law enforcement over the years.

According to AP, he was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, and was also arrested in 2009 and 2011 on suspicion of suspected battery of a former spouse. He also pleaded no contest in 2006 to a charge of using methamphetamine outside a motel, the wire service reported.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.