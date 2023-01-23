Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six-inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.

Firefighters used an underground camera system to find the dog and tried to coax him back out without any luck. PF&R said firefighters decided to dig and cut into the pipe to gain access to the dog.

After a few hours, firefighters were able to get the dog out and reunite it with its owner.

No other details about the dog or rescue were released.