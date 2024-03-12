Popular L.A. TikTok personality Shirley Raines helps Sacramento homeless

TikTok personality provides assistance to Sacramento homeless TikTok personality provides assistance to Sacramento homeless 02:14

SACRAMENTO — A well-known TikTok personality with millions of followers has been featured in various media outlets for her efforts to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

Shirley Raines is a remarkable woman who has dedicated her life to helping those in need.

It all began eight years ago when she offered makeovers on Skid Row in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Diego.

Her organization, Beauty 2 The Streetz, has since grown with over 5 million TikTok followers. The organization provides clothing, hygiene products, makeovers, wigs and haircuts.

Raines and her team traveled to Sacramento to do the same.

"My TikTok and Instagram community really asked me to come out, [saying] that the homeless population was so bad in Stockton and Sacramento," Raines said.

It's not just about the physical transformations. The organization also cooks meals to give to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Raines knows firsthand the struggles they face because she was once homeless.

"Based upon what I went through and all my life circumstances, I'm the person that was counted out," she said. "And a lot of people in these streets are counted out."

That deep understanding brings not only knowledge but kindness as Raines continues her tour of compassion.

"It's OK not to be OK. That's the main thing," she said. "I don't have a house. It's OK. I smell. It's OK. My hair knotted. It's OK no to be OK."

Raines hopes to make a difference, even if it's in just one life.

"You may look like it's the end," she said. "It's not the end."