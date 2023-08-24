Newest group of Sac State freshmen move in for school year

Sac State move-in day is here Sac State move-in day is here 01:22

SACRAMENTO — College moving day — it's an exciting day for incoming freshmen but a bittersweet one for the parents.

Sacramento State's newest hornets got settled in Wednesday for the school year.

"I'm already crying," parent Lisa Coffie said.

More than 1,000 new students arrived on campus with loaded cars and heavy boxes.

"We left around 4:15 this morning and then made it here," parent Rick Thibault said.

The Hornets nest was buzzing bright and early for move-in day with the band -- and sports teams --- joining in for the welcome. As students arrived by appointment time, the organized chaos kept congestion to a minimum.

"Even though it sounds loud in here right now, it's nice to see that there's not a long line anywhere," said Samuel Jones, the executive director of University Housing Services.

Between the hustle and bustle were mixed emotions on the big day.

"It's a lot," said freshman Kelis Arch. "It's overwhelming, truly."

Parents were soaking in the last few moments before saying the dreaded goodbye.

"I'm really sad about it but at the same time, I'm so proud of her," Coffie said of her daughter.

The newest university president will give his first fall address Thursday morning. New students will have a chance to learn the lay of the land before returning students return on Friday. The fall semester kicks off next week.