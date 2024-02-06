New class inducted into California Hall of Fame in Sacramento ceremony

California Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Tuesday night in Sacramento California Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Tuesday night in Sacramento 03:11

SACRAMENTO — Downtown Sacramento was filled with glitz and glamour as some of the state's biggest influences recieved their induction into the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The red carpet gave the new inductees a place to see and be seen on this special occasion. Willie Brown was one of them. We spoke to him on the red carpet.

"What does tonight mean to you as someone who's got their own style in California?" Steve Large asked.

"It means I finally made it," Brown said.

As mayor of San Francisco, Brown gave California Governor Gavin Newsom his first job in politics as parking commissioner. Large asked the governor, who was in attendance Tuesday night, about Brown's impact on him.

"Best and worst advice he's ever given you?" Large asked.

"Best and worst advice? Oh man, that is so good. Like, actually, you got me," Newsom said. "In fact, I just changed my comments tonight because of this question."

The governor ended up giving a heartfelt shout-out to Brown on stage.

"I would be remiss," Governor Newsom said. "I joke about Willie Brown. I'm standing here because of Willie Brown."

Also in Brown's Hall of Fame class was rock 'n' roll band Los Lobos.

"It's just a great honor you know, we're all from Los Angeles," Cesar Rosas said.

There was also the legendary all-girls band, the Go-Go's.

"If California was music, it would sound like the Go-Go's," Kathy Valentine said.

Inductees also included former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, Judge Thelton Henderson, Chef Helene An, basketball star Cheryll Miller, choreographer Brenda Way, father of the internet Vint Cerf, and director Ava Duvernay.

This hall of fame ceremony highlights individuals who have embodied the California spirit – with a special connection between the governor and his long-time mentor.

"That's why they had to do term limits. They couldn't get rid of the guy," Newsom said.

"Although, he does say that you're running for president," Large said.

"That ain't happening," Newsom responded. "That's the worst advice he gave. That answered your question!!!"