2 Nevada state troopers struck and killed while helping another driver on Las Vegas freeway

Two Nevada state troopers were struck and killed by a vehicle while helping another driver on a Las Vegas freeway early Thursday morning, authorities said. A suspect was taken into custody hours after the crash, Las Vegas police said during an afternoon news conference.

The two troopers found a motorist who appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel on the side of Interstate 15 at around 3:23 a.m., Las Vegas Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson told reporters. When the troopers were trying to interact with the motorist, they were hit by another vehicle, which fled the scene.

One of the troopers died at the scene and the other died at a hospital, Clarkson said.

Police found the vehicle that struck the troopers at an apartment complex at around 8 a.m., Clarkson said. It wasn't occupied, but the suspect was later taken into custody. Clarkson didn't identify the suspect and said the investigation was ongoing.

Investigators don't have any information at this time to indicate that the troopers were targeted, Clarkson said.

A police procession for a slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper moves toward the coroner's office in Las Vegas, Nov. 30, 2023. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"It's a terrible, terrible tragedy to have these troopers lose their lives in the manner they did," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The slain troopers' names have not been released.

"Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers," state police spokesperson Kim Yoko Smith said in a statement.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said he was "profoundly saddened" by the troopers' deaths.

"This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state," Lombardo said in a statement. "As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice."

A stretch of Nevada's busiest highway and several on-ramps were shut down after the crash.

The I-15 was where another state trooper was struck and killed in 2021 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Trooper Micah May was hit by a vehicle while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect's car.