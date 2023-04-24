Money trouble, maintenance to keep Southside Park pool closed another summer

Southside Park pool to remain closed another summer Southside Park pool to remain closed another summer 01:33

SACRAMENTO — There will be no pool parties at Southside Park this summer as it will remain closed due to maintenance and money trouble.

"It's definitely not opening this year," Sarah Cox said.

Cox is the president of the Southside Park Neighborhood Association.

"I know a number of people that are really, really outraged," she said.

Weeds are growing on the pool patio while ducks are taking a dip in the water. People will have to stay out for the second straight summer.

"It's huge for this part of the city because it is the only public pool in the inner city," Cox said.

"Save our pool" signs are posted at the park. Ahead of the sweltering summer heat, the city announced the closure in February, citing unsafe conditions.

The pool needs to be resurfaced and money is not available.

"There's nothing in the budget for deferred maintenance for any Sacramento city park," Cox said.

The Southside Park pool has a long history in Sacramento. Dedicated in 1953, it's served generations of Sacramento families. Now, it's diving into a deficit as no money for maintenance is keeping it locked up.

If it's sink or swim in the city's budget talk, this downtown neighborhood pool ended up in the deep end.

"Hopefully, going forward it won't be a problem for other pools," Cox said.

A city spokesperson issued a statement reading: "staff are working to secure additional funding and hope to reopen the pool for summer of 2024."