Crews locate body of missing boater who fell into Sacramento River

Man falls out of boat in Sacramento River, never resurfaces Man falls out of boat in Sacramento River, never resurfaces 00:19

SACRAMENTO – The body of a boater who fell into the Sacramento River on Sunday was recovered Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said identified the boater as 54-year-old Darren Miller. They said the body was located at around 3 p.m. and was pulled to shore by 3:30 p.m.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department was notified that a man was riding in the front of a boat while it was moving, he fell out and never resurfaced, according to a department spokesperson.

Officials said Miller was with family at the time he fell. It happened along Garden Highway, west of Natomas.

Crews suspended the search for Miller's body once it got dark and resumed at daylight on Monday.