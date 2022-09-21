Local organization training puppies to be therapy dogs for first responders

Firefighters show new 'Paw Platoon' puppies being trained as firefighting therapy dogs Firefighters show new 'Paw Platoon' puppies being trained as firefighting therapy dogs 00:44

EL DORADO HILLS - First responders in our region and across the country are getting help from canine companions trained by a local program.

GoodDay met some of the new recruits of the "Paw Platoon" on Tuesday. The program was started by an organization called Hearts for Heroes USA, whose goal is to provide support in the form of mental health and wellness care for those in uniform. These puppies are being trained as therapy dogs for firefighters.

"This was a need that came up -- for many of the fire departments reaching out to us. Wanting to start this, and hence, that's how we started," said Shelly Martell Executive Director, Hearts 4 Heroes USA.

Hearts for heroes says the program started in Folsom and now, the pups have been introduced to other fire stations in the area and around the country.