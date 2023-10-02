Lathrop mobile home damaged by fire

LATHROP - A fire damaged a mobile home in Lathrop on Saturday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to a structure fire at 15820 S Harlan Rd, according to the Lathrop Manteca Fire Dist. The first units who arrived on the scene -- about five minutes after being dispatched -- found heavy fire coming from a mobile home.

Firefighters contained the fire to the single structure and prevented it from spreading to neighboring homes. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation, the fire department says.