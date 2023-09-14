Watch CBS News
Large pile of wood burning in Oroville

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

OROVILLE - A fire burning in a large pile of wood in Oroville is expected to burn for hours, say firefighters.

The fire, which is in the area of 5th Avenue and Georgia Pacific Way, started burning before 5 a.m. and was been putting up a large amount of flames and smoke, according to Cal Fire. 

As firefighters continue to spray water on the wood, workers are using heavy machinery to move the wood around and allow the firefighter to better douse the flames.

Fire officials predict the fire will burn possibly until 9 a.m. 

