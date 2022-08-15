Kraft Heinz recalls Capri Sun juice pouches due to cleaning product contamination Kraft Heinz recalls Capri Sun juice pouches due to cleaning product contamination 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry-flavored drinks due to contamination with a cleaning product.

The company has gotten several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.

A diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment may have been inadvertently put into a production line, the company said.

The drinks affected have a "Best Buy" date of June 25, 2023, according to the company.

For product information and UPC codes on the recalled products, visit this link.

Anyone who bought the juice pouches can return it to the store for a refund.