American River drowning victim was veteran, fourth-year medical student at UC Davis

FAIR OAKS – The man who died in a drowning on the American River last week has been identified as a UC Davis School of Medicine student.

The incident happened Friday evening on the San Juan rapids in the American River.

Two people were reportedly seen struggling in the water, Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say.

"This river could potentially be unforgiving," said Cpt. Parker Wilbourn with Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Wilbourn said it was later learned that Joshua Brandon Crane, 30, had noticed the two swimmers struggling and jumped in to help. Crane died while the other two survived.

Crews recovered his body beyond the rapids on Saturday.

Joshua Crane UC Davis School of Medicine

In a Facebook post, the UC Davis School of Medicine revealed that Crane was a fourth-year medical student.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss. He was an extraordinary young man devoted to helping others," the school wrote in a statement.

Crane was also a former member of the U.S. Navy who dedicated his life to helping others. UC Davis said it is working with his family to memorialize him in the coming days.

Wilbourn said Metro Fire responds to multiple rescues a day during the summer.

"The number one thing you can do is wear your life jacket," he said.