Frequently Asked Questions about Open Enrollment

Sponsored and provided by Dignity Health

Here are answers to some common questions about Open Enrollment and how to choose a plan that gives you access to Dignity Health.

What is Open Enrollment?

Open Enrollment is a specific time of year when you can sign up for new or adjust your current health insurance.

If you get health insurance through your employer, the timing varies, but typically takes place in the fall.

2024 Open Enrollment dates include:

CalPERS employees and retirees: September 18 - October 13

Medicare: October 15 - December 7

Covered California: November 1 - January 31

Getty Images

Is Dignity Health a health insurance company?

Dignity Health is not a health insurance company. Dignity Health is a network of health care providers and services. In the Sacramento region, our network includes exceptional doctors from Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, Dignity Health Woodland Clinic and Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada. We also offer six full-service hospitals as well as access to additional ancillary services, from urgent care to advanced imaging to outpatient surgery.

What is a Primary Care Provider?

A Primary Care Provider (or PCP) helps you to manage your health. Common services include regular physical exams, prescribing medications, treating minor illness and injuries, managing chronic conditions and screenings for common health problems.

Should you need specialized care, your PCP can expertly guide your next steps and connect you to the right type of specialist. There are four main types of Primary Care Providers: Family Medicine doctors who care for the whole family, Pediatricians who specialize in care for children, Internal Medicine doctors who care for adults, and OB-GYNs for adult women.

Maintaining a relationship with one of these doctors can help you live a healthy lifestyle and stay on top of your individual needs.

What's the difference between an HMO plan and a PPO plan - and which is better?

One type of health insurance is not better than the other, but there are differences. With an HMO plan you will choose a Primary Care Provider (PCP), who will coordinate the care you need and refer you to any specialists for additional care. Services are all provided through physicians and facilities in the health plan's HMO network. With a PPO, you may also choose a PCP, but you do not need a referral to see another physician. It will usually cost less to see in-network physicians than an out-of-network physician. Whether you are considering an HMO or a PPO, you should check which doctors, medical groups, hospitals, etc. are in the network before you enroll.

What is a Health Insurance Marketplace (Exchange) or Covered California?

The Health Insurance Marketplace (sometimes known as the Health Insurance Exchange) is a way Americans can compare and shop for health insurance. Some may even be able to get help paying for that insurance. In California, the exchange is Covered California.

Who is eligible for insurance through Covered California?

If you are a California resident who cannot get affordable health insurance through your job, you can apply for a Covered California plan. Also, most immigrants qualify for health coverage, including lawful permanent residents (green card holders), lawful temporary residents, and other groups. Please visit Covered California to see if you qualify for a plan.

How do I apply for health insurance if I purchase my own health plan?

You have many ways to apply: in person, over the phone or online. If you would like assistance, the state and federal exchanges have certified enrollment assistance available both in person and over the phone. Assistance is available at no cost to you. You may also apply directly online through Covered California's website.