Hot wing cupcakes
Cupcake Recipe:
- 1/2 cup hot sauce ( I like to use Franks)
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 6 tablespoons sour cream
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda
Frosting:
- 2 ounces of crumbled blue cheese
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
- 2 cups powdered sugar
To make the cupcakes:
- Heat oven to 350
- Melt the hot sauce and butter together until melted over med. heat
- Add the blue cheese until melted
- Remove from heat and add the brown sugar
- In a small bowl mix the sour cream and egg together
- Once the mixture is cool to the touch add in the egg and sour cream
- In another small bowl mix the flour and baking soda
- Fold the flour mixture in the batter
- Fill cupcake liners 3/4 full.
- Bake 20 min.
Frosting:
- Beat butter and blue cheese till smooth (you'll still have some lumps from the blue cheese)
- Add in powdered sugar 1 cup at a time (if frosting is too thick you can add 1-2 tablespoons milk)
- Pipe or spread on the cooled cupcakes!
- Top with a fresh hot wing! Don't forget to bite the wing first then bite into the cupcake! You can use boneless wings, too.
Makes 12 cupcakes
From Natanya Galaz
