Hot wing cupcakes

Cupcake Recipe: 

  • 1/2 cup hot sauce ( I like to use Franks)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 6 tablespoons sour cream 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

Frosting:

  • 2 ounces of crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

To make the cupcakes:

  • Heat oven to 350
  • Melt the hot sauce and butter together until melted over med. heat
  • Add the blue cheese until melted
  • Remove from heat and add the brown sugar
  • In a small bowl mix the sour cream and egg together
  • Once the mixture is cool to the touch add in the egg and sour cream
  • In another small bowl mix the flour and baking soda
  • Fold the flour mixture in the batter
  • Fill cupcake liners 3/4 full. 
  • Bake 20 min.

Frosting:

  • Beat butter and blue cheese till smooth (you'll still have some lumps from the blue cheese)
  • Add in powdered sugar 1 cup at a time (if frosting is too thick you can add 1-2 tablespoons milk)
  • Pipe or spread on the cooled cupcakes!
  • Top with a fresh hot wing! Don't forget to bite the wing first then bite into the cupcake! You can use boneless wings, too.

Makes 12 cupcakes

From Natanya Galaz 

