Here's who's getting the long-awaited gas tax rebate in October

In just a few weeks, many Californians will receive a happy surprise in their mailboxes: their long-awaited gas tax rebate.

"It's a one-time payment for economic relief, especially from inflation, for Californians," said C.A. Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage.

In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 2022-2023 budget, which included a $9.5 billion middle-class tax refund — better known as the gas tax rebate. The state is set to send out 18 million payments to eligible Californians in October.

Residents who submitted their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, will receive a check between $200 and $1,050 depending on their income. Single filers who made more than $250,000 and families who made more than $500,000 in 2020 are not eligible.

Here's how much you'll get based on your income:

Single:

$75,000 or less: $700 with a dependent; $350 without a dependent

$75,001 to $125,000: $500 with a dependent; $250 without a dependent

$125,001 to $250,000: $400 with a dependent; $200 without a dependent

Married:

$150,000 or less: $1,050 with a dependent; $700 without a dependent

$150,001 to $250,000: $750 with a dependent; $500 without a dependent



$250,001 to $500,000: $600 with a dependent; $400 without a dependent



Head of household or qualifying widow/widower:

$150,000 or less: $700 with a dependent; $350 without a dependent

$150,001 to $250,000: $500 with a dependent; $250 without a dependent



$250,001 to $500,000: $400 with a dependent; $200 without a dependent



Those who filed their 2020 taxes electronically, will receive a direct deposit between Oct. 7 and Nov. 14. Everyone else will receive a debit card between Oct. 25 and Jan. 15

"Whether you're getting a direct deposit or a debit card, we do expect that 95% of all payments will have been issued by the end of the year," said LePage.