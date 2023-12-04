Watch CBS News
Giving Monday: Donate personal care items at Cal Expo for the homeless

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Giving Monday at Cal Expo
Giving Monday at Cal Expo 02:13

Want to help make a difference this holiday season? Join CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento this Giving Monday at Cal Expo to donate personal care items for the local homeless community.

The donation drive is happening in partnership with SMUD and the Homeless Assistance Resource Team.

In particular, we're looking for the following personal care items:

• socks
• hand/foot warmers
• ponchos
• gloves
• shampoo
• toothbrushes
• toothpaste
• floss
• water
• snacks
• deodorant
• tissues
• hand wipes
• bandages
• lip balm
• cotton swabs

People can drop off their donations at the Cal Expo main game from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday. You can just drive through and drop off items, not even needing to get out of your car. 

December 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

