Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally

FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California.

On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom.

Folsom PD

Detectives contacted the suspect and say they found nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, over two ounces of Fentanyl, nearly 1/2 ounce of heroin, nearly $5,000 in cash, and packaging for sales.

Detectives also found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen the same day.

No further details have been released.