Fire damages two-duplex in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a residential structure fire Friday in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire broke out in a two-story duplex located at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Marysville Blvd.
The fire department says the fire has been knocked down. No one was injured in the incident. Fire investigators are looking into the source and cause of the flames.
