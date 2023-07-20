Why extremely hot weather can increase frequency of headaches, migraines Why extremely hot weather can increase frequency of headaches, migraines 02:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Health experts say extremely hot weather can not only make painful headaches happen more often but can also cause them to be more severe.

Doctors say changes in barometric pressure, extremely high temperatures and the threat of dehydration can increase the frequency of headaches.

"You put that all together and patients who suffer from migraines will suddenly see an increase in headache or migraine frequency during these events," headache specialist Dr. Emad Estemalik said.

Headache specialists say people with constant, chronic migraines will most likely require daily medication, injections or a procedure.

However, for those who get them less frequently, you can manage migraines by knowing your triggers and avoiding them -- and staying hydrated. That alone may be enough.



You should also take rescue medicine as soon as symptoms start, but migraine drugs shouldn't be taken too much.

"We recommend no more than two to three times just because for those patients who have migraines, they run the risk of developing what we call rebound headaches if they use abortive medications too often," Dr. Estemalik said.

It's estimated that at least 39 million Americans live with migraine attacks, according to the American Migraine Foundation.

"The disorder, despite being very, very prevalent, remains underdiagnosed, misdiagnosed and undertreated, as well. So, again, patients don't need to suffer," Dr. Estemalik said. "Talk to your healthcare provider, your neurologist, your headache specialist because there's a lot out there that can make a difference."

There are already a number of different types of medications available to treat migraines, including several kinds of nasal sprays. The latest one was approved in March by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a rapid treatment for migraine pain in adults.