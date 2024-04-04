Elk Grove could see development boom over next 20 years

This Sacramento County city could see major growth over the next 20 years This Sacramento County city could see major growth over the next 20 years 02:07

ELK GROVE — About 180,000 people live in Elk Grove in Sacramento County, but that could grow to more than 300,000 in fewer than 20 years.

From a new fire station and a new recreation center under construction to hundreds of new homes being built, there are signs of growth all around Elk Grove.

A new $12-million fire station is being added to keep up with public safety needs. The modern design has a separate bedroom for each firefighter and will have a full-time fire engine and ambulance based there.

"We actually received a federal grant to hire 20 new firefighters, in part because of the rapid growth we're seeing," said Dan Quiggle, deputy chief of the Cosumnes Fire Department.

A $29 million recreation center with an indoor gym, fitness spaces, and a jogging track will open early next year.

Beryl Gilbert has lived in Elk Grove for 30 years and likes the way the city is changing.

"I'm very happy living in Elk Grove," he said. "You don't really have to leave Elk Grove."

Others have concerns about the way new growth is being planned.

"Do we throw existing neighborhoods under the bus as we make some plans that we believe will benefit all and ignore the residents that are currently living within our city?" resident Lynn Wheat said.

One of the city's biggest civic projects is continuing to move forward. A new 65-acre zoo is planned on vacant farmland along Kammerer Road.

That project is currently undergoing land use design and environmental review.

"This is a growing community and really, this new zoo will serve the entire region," said Jason Jacobs, CEO of the Sacramento Zoo, which plans to relocate to the new, bigger space. "You're going to see people drive well over an hour, two hours to visit this proposed new zoo."

The next big step for the zoo is deciding who will pay the multi-million dollar construction costs. The city will hold a financing workshop to get public input on April 17.

"It's a great place to live and I think the zoo's going to be fantastic for Elk Grove," Gilbert said.