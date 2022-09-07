Update: Alameda County deputy arrested in Dublin double homicide

Officials announce arrest of Alameda County Sheriff's deputy in Dublin double homicide Officials announce arrest of Alameda County Sheriff's deputy in Dublin double homicide 13:32

DUBLIN -- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy wanted in a double homicide inside a Dublin home has surrendered following a manhunt, authorities said.

Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes said 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr. was tracked to a location near Coalinga and deputies took him into custody late Wednesday morning. Kelly said Williams Jr. had called wanting to surrender.

Devin Williams Jr., 2007 Volkswagen Jetta suspect vehicle Dublin Police Department

"Just recently, we received a call from the suspect and he wanted to turn himself in," Holmes said. "And so we were able to have a conversation with him, and during that conversation, we were able to keep him on the phone line and direct the CHP units down to the area near Coalinga and safely take the suspect into custody."

Dublin contracts with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for police services. Holmes is a commander with the sheriff's office and serves as the city's police chief.

"It's a great loss for our community and it's even more disheartening to find out it was one of our own, actually, who was the trigger person behind this tragic incident," said Holmes.

After Holmes provided the initial details of the arrest, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly offered the reason why the police chief sounded emotional during his brief statement.

"Chief Holmes personally talked the suspect into surrender and spent about 45 minutes on the phone with him to get him to surrender peacefully," Kelly said. "This has been a very difficult day for him and for our department."

Dublin police officers responded to a 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane near Fallon Road in East Dublin at about 12:45 a.m. The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Williams and Dublin police had characterized him as armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office said there was a third person inside the home at the time of the shooting and that person was safe.

Kelly confirmed that the two victims -- a male and a female -- were a married couple with a child in common in Dublin. The woman was 42 years old and the male was about 58 years old. Authorities have not identified the two victims.

Authorities said there were other people in the home who were uninjured, including family members who were visiting and at least one child.

"This is one of our more upper middle class, affluent communities," Kelly said. "It's an area where there is not violence; these things don't happen. And so it's very shocking for that part of the community, in that neighborhood."

Kelly noted that there were a number questions that still had to be answered as far as the motive. He said that Williams knew the couple and that it was not a random crime. He also said that they were searching for Williams' duty firearm that they believe was used in the slaying and then discarded in the Altamont area.

"This is a very bizarre chain of events that unfolded. And I think as the story unfolds, you guys will understand that better," Kelly said.

Officials said there was never any red flags during his one year on the job, nor in his background.

"He grew up in a a very affluent home, well loved, graduated from college with honors," explained Kelly. "He was really a remarkable a remarkable young person."

Deputy Williams worked a full day at the courthouse in Oakland before working an overtime shift at the Santa Rita Jail Tuesday night. His behavior and interactions will all be a part of the investigation.