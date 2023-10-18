Dangerous beach conditions coincide with spike in Bay Area temperatures; Heat advisory issued

Tuesday night First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 10/17/23 Tuesday night First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 10/17/23 03:15

SAN FRANCISCO – People heading to the beach to beat the heat in the Bay Area over the next few days are being warned about dangerous surf conditions that will coincide with rising temperatures.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued a heat advisory for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast that will be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday. Hot conditions could have serious impacts for sensitive individuals, who are advised to limit their outdoor activities both days.

Overnight lows will also be mild, providing little relief for some parts of the Bay Area. The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and will last until 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

As the heat builds from Tuesday through Friday, the Bay Area is expected to endure some potentially record-breaking temperatures, while a large ocean swell from the west-northwest will create sneaker waves and high surf during the same period.

"The combination of the two events along the coast will pose a serious threat to life for those visiting beaches exposed to the open Pacific," weather service officials said.

The warm-up kicked in Tuesday after some locally dense fog burned off, but downright hot weather is expected inland on Wednesday and Thursday, according to KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen. Highs on Tuesday reached the 70s around the Bay, hitting low-to-mid 80s inland.

Inland temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday and further still to the low-to-mid 90s on Thursday. Temperatures around the Bay will hit the 80s on Thursday, with even coastal spots forecasted to reach the 70s. Heggen said some areas could be within a few degrees of record territory Thursday afternoon.

Weather service officials said sneaker waves, high surf, and rip currents will be a concern for beachgoers, who are reminded they should never turn their back on the ocean.

From Friday to Monday, the area will experience a cool-down as the high-pressure system that brought the heat moves off to the east. This will result in cool ocean breezes, lower temperatures, clouds and the potential for light rain or drizzle returning later next week.