Court's Vegetarian Greens

By Courtney Dempsey

Ingredients: 

  • 6 lbs greens of your choice (collard, mustard, turnip, kale) cut and cleaned
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 stalks leeks
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 32-oz veggie broth
  • ½ stick butter
  • 1 tsp red pepper flakes
  • Sea salt to taste
  • 2 ½ caps liquid smoke
  • Sautee leeks, garlic and olive oil.

Directions:

Add broth, butter, pepper flakes, salt, and liquid smoke. Bring to a boil. Add greens and reduce to VERY low heat. Simmer for 3 hours or until tender.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 12:30 AM

