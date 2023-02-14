Court's Vegetarian Greens
Ingredients:
- 6 lbs greens of your choice (collard, mustard, turnip, kale) cut and cleaned
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 stalks leeks
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 32-oz veggie broth
- ½ stick butter
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- Sea salt to taste
- 2 ½ caps liquid smoke
- Sautee leeks, garlic and olive oil.
Directions:
Add broth, butter, pepper flakes, salt, and liquid smoke. Bring to a boil. Add greens and reduce to VERY low heat. Simmer for 3 hours or until tender.
[This Recipe comes from a segment with Wandering Palate. https://thetrailtohealth.com/recipes/pili-nut-pesto]
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.