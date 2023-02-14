Court's Vegetarian Greens

Ingredients:

6 lbs greens of your choice (collard, mustard, turnip, kale) cut and cleaned

2 tbsp olive oil

2 stalks leeks

2 cloves garlic

2 32-oz veggie broth

½ stick butter

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Sea salt to taste

2 ½ caps liquid smoke

Sautee leeks, garlic and olive oil.

Directions:

Add broth, butter, pepper flakes, salt, and liquid smoke. Bring to a boil. Add greens and reduce to VERY low heat. Simmer for 3 hours or until tender.

[This Recipe comes from a segment with Wandering Palate. https://thetrailtohealth.com/recipes/pili-nut-pesto]