Court's Mac & Cheese
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg McCormick Alfredo Sauce (Requires milk & butter)
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Shredded mozzarella cheese
- Shredded pepper jack cheese
- Your favorite pasta noodles
Directions:
While your pasta is cooking, prepare the alfredo sauce. Once the pasta has cooked, toss it in the alfredo sauce making sure the pasta is covered and set aside In a greased casserole dish (I use olive oil spray), layer pasta and cover with a mix of the cheeses saving enough for the 2nd layer…repeat layer.
Bake for at least 40 minutes at 375 degrees…if it's not bubbling around the edges let it cook a little longer.
