Court's Mac & Cheese

By Courtney Dempsey

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg McCormick Alfredo Sauce (Requires milk & butter)
  • Shredded cheddar cheese
  • Shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Shredded pepper jack cheese
  • Your favorite pasta noodles

Directions:

While your pasta is cooking, prepare the alfredo sauce. Once the pasta has cooked, toss it in the alfredo sauce making sure the pasta is covered and set aside In a greased casserole dish (I use olive oil spray), layer pasta and cover with a mix of the cheeses saving enough for the 2nd layer…repeat layer.

Bake for at least 40 minutes at 375 degrees…if it's not bubbling around the edges let it cook a little longer.

