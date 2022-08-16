Watch CBS News
Citrus Heights police asking for help to locate missing man in danger

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Police in Citrus Heights are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is considered at-risk. 

Robert McDonald is considered to be in danger because of unspecified medical reasons, police say. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, and was last seen walking around in a white shirt and blue jeans. In his photo, he appears to have light brown thinning hair.  

If you see him, you're asked to call police at (916) 727-5500.

