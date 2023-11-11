Browned butter croutons
Ingredients:
One loaf bread, cut or torn into cubes
3 sticks butter
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp salt
1 tbsp red pepper flakes (optional)
Process:
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees
- Brown butter in a saucepan
- Once the butter is browned, stir in sugar, garlic powder, nutmeg, salt and red pepper flakes (or whatever ingredients you decide to add!)
- Pour browned butter mixture into bowl with bread pieces and gently mix to incorporate evenly
- Spread evenly on a baking sheet
- Bake for about an hour, or until the croutons are golden brown and crispy
Enjoy!
