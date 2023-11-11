Watch CBS News
Browned butter croutons

By Molly Riehl

/ Good Day Sacramento

Ingredients:
One loaf bread, cut or torn into cubes
3 sticks butter
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp salt
1 tbsp red pepper flakes (optional)

Process:
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees
- Brown butter in a saucepan
- Once the butter is browned, stir in sugar, garlic powder, nutmeg, salt and red pepper flakes (or whatever ingredients you decide to add!)
- Pour browned butter mixture into bowl with bread pieces and gently mix to incorporate evenly
- Spread evenly on a baking sheet
- Bake for about an hour, or until the croutons are golden brown and crispy

Enjoy!  

Molly Riehl
Molly Riehl was born and raised in Sacramento and can't believe how lucky she is to get to tell stories in her own hometown. She joined Good Day Sacramento from KPTV in Portland, OR, where she hosted and reported for the lifestyle and entertainment show, MORE Good Day Oregon.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 10:44 PM PST

