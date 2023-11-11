Browned butter croutons

Ingredients:

One loaf bread, cut or torn into cubes

3 sticks butter

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp red pepper flakes (optional)

Process:

- Preheat oven to 250 degrees

- Brown butter in a saucepan

- Once the butter is browned, stir in sugar, garlic powder, nutmeg, salt and red pepper flakes (or whatever ingredients you decide to add!)

- Pour browned butter mixture into bowl with bread pieces and gently mix to incorporate evenly

- Spread evenly on a baking sheet

- Bake for about an hour, or until the croutons are golden brown and crispy

Enjoy!