Search still on for family of lost dog Bella, rescued by CBS13 photographer near Yolo Causeway

SACRAMENTO – It was a more eventful morning than usual for Good Day Sacramento/CBS13 photographer Dave Grashoff.

While out doing his usual reporting on the morning commute on Tuesday, he happened upon a friendly lost dog.

The dog was on Chiles Road near the busy Yolo Causeway just outside of Davis. The dog happily accepted some water and snacks, with Dave noticing that she looked slightly emaciated – like she had been on the run for a while.

Dave loaded her up into the Good Day Rover and took her to the Sacramento SPCA.

As it turns out, the dog had a microchip that revealed her name to be Bella. The SPCA was trying to get in contact with her family, but on Wednesday said the microchip details were out of date.

If you or someone you know lost a 5-year-old, 75-pound rottweiler mix named Bella, contact the Sacramento SPCA.