Asparagus Upside Down Tart

This recipe was presented on GoodDay by Laura McIntosh.

Ingredients:

● 10-12 stalks of asparagus

● 1 1/2 cup of your favorite cheese (we recommend using parmesan)

● 3/4 cup of pesto sauce (check out our pesto recipe if you're making it from scratch)

● 1 beaten egg (for egg wash)

● 1 tablespoon of butter or ghee

● 1 tablespoon of olive oil

● Salt and pepper to taste

● 1 sheet of pastry dough (you can also use phyllo dough)

● Bacon slices or prosciutto (optional)

Preparation