Watch CBS News
Good Day Sacramento

Asparagus Upside Down Tart

By Laura McIntosh

/ Good Day Sacramento

Bringing It Home with Laura McIntosh, Part 1
Bringing It Home with Laura McIntosh, Part 1 03:39

This recipe was presented on GoodDay by Laura McIntosh.

Ingredients:

● 10-12 stalks of asparagus
● 1 1/2 cup of your favorite cheese (we recommend using parmesan)
● 3/4 cup of pesto sauce (check out our pesto recipe if you're making it from scratch)
● 1 beaten egg (for egg wash)
● 1 tablespoon of butter or ghee
● 1 tablespoon of olive oil
● Salt and pepper to taste
● 1 sheet of pastry dough (you can also use phyllo dough)
● Bacon slices or prosciutto (optional)

Preparation

  1. Start by cleaning and cutting your asparagus into equal lengths. Set them aside and preheat your oven to 400°F.
  2. Roll out a piece of parchment paper on a sheet pan. Combine the butter or ghee with olive oil and brush a light amount of the mixture onto the parchment paper. Reserve the remaining mixture for later.
  3. Place the asparagus side by side on the parchment paper. Brush the pesto sauce on the middle of the asparagus. If you're adding bacon or prosciutto, place 2-3 slices on the bottom of the asparagus, below the pesto.
  4. Sprinkle the cheese on top of the asparagus and season lightly with salt and pepper. Brush the tops of the asparagus with the butter/ghee mixture.
  5. Cover the asparagus with the pastry dough, tucking the dough under the sides and bottom of the asparagus. Brush the egg wash mixture over the dough.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and flip the pastry onto a cutting board. Allow it to cool before slicing and serving.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 12:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.