Asparagus Upside Down Tart
This recipe was presented on GoodDay by Laura McIntosh.
Ingredients:
● 10-12 stalks of asparagus
● 1 1/2 cup of your favorite cheese (we recommend using parmesan)
● 3/4 cup of pesto sauce (check out our pesto recipe if you're making it from scratch)
● 1 beaten egg (for egg wash)
● 1 tablespoon of butter or ghee
● 1 tablespoon of olive oil
● Salt and pepper to taste
● 1 sheet of pastry dough (you can also use phyllo dough)
● Bacon slices or prosciutto (optional)
Preparation
- Start by cleaning and cutting your asparagus into equal lengths. Set them aside and preheat your oven to 400°F.
- Roll out a piece of parchment paper on a sheet pan. Combine the butter or ghee with olive oil and brush a light amount of the mixture onto the parchment paper. Reserve the remaining mixture for later.
- Place the asparagus side by side on the parchment paper. Brush the pesto sauce on the middle of the asparagus. If you're adding bacon or prosciutto, place 2-3 slices on the bottom of the asparagus, below the pesto.
- Sprinkle the cheese on top of the asparagus and season lightly with salt and pepper. Brush the tops of the asparagus with the butter/ghee mixture.
- Cover the asparagus with the pastry dough, tucking the dough under the sides and bottom of the asparagus. Brush the egg wash mixture over the dough.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and flip the pastry onto a cutting board. Allow it to cool before slicing and serving.
