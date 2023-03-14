Incubus, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and others join Guns N' Roses as Aftershock 2023 headliners

Full Aftershock 2023 lineup announced Full Aftershock 2023 lineup announced 00:21

SACRAMENTO – Hard rock fans, rejoice: The full lineup for Aftershock Festival's 2023 edition is now out.

Along with previously announced Sunday night closing headliner Guns N' Roses, three bands are getting top billing each day.

Thursday's opening day of Aftershock festivities will see Incubus, Avenged Sevenfold, and Turnstile as the top acts. Friday's edition has Godsmack, Tool, and Limp Bizkit getting top billing, while Saturday will see Pantera, Korn and 311.

Your Aftershock 2023 lineup is here! Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Godsmack, Pantera, Incubus, Queens Of The Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile, 311 & so many more of your favorite artists!



GA and VIP Weekend and Single https://t.co/xUtaSaCBCX… https://t.co/WtQ4LkQcOR pic.twitter.com/72CzJ15U2t — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) March 14, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age and Rancid round out Guns N' Roses for Sunday's main acts.

A plethora of other notable artists are set to appear over the course of the festival – bands like AFI, Pennywise, Megadeth, Skillet, Dethklok, and Daughtry.

Aftershock has become one of Sacramento's biggest events, like in 2022 when Visit Sacramento estimated the economic impact to be about $30 million.

The festival is set to happen Oct. 5-8.