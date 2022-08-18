92-year-old woman's stolen Colonel Sanders statue returned

FAIR OAKS - A 92-year-old woman is celebrating the return of her life-sized Colonel Sanders statue that was stolen from the porch of her Fair Oaks apartment.

Gloria Reyes has owned the statue for more than 40 years and dresses him up for all the holidays. When she woke up on Monday, she found her beloved Colonel was missing. Surveillance video at her complex showed that it was stolen during the overnight hours.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies rescued the colonel after someone tried to pawn it. They returned it to Reyes on Wednesday.

"I feel happy that the old boy's back...and that he can keep putting a smile on people's faces," she said.

And as you can see as soon as deputies recovered the statue they put the colonel right to work at their office before returning it to Gloria.