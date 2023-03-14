Watch CBS News
90-year-old great-grandmother skydives on her birthday

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ARIZONA -- Living life to the fullest by striking things off her bucket list. 

One Arizona great-grandmother celebrated her birthday by jumping out of a plane. Leah Dickey chooses to celebrate each year like there's no tomorrow, having spent past birthdays doing activities like zip lining and river rafting.

The fearless great-grandmother decided that for her 90th birthday, it was time to cross another adventure off the list. 

Dickey said, "When I was just flying up there like a bird, I could see everything below. It was beautiful and it's so green and gorgeous as Arizona always is."

Dickey said she's already making plans to go back next year, and she also encouraged everyone to "get out there and live". 

