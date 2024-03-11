38 Chihuahuas rescued from hoarding situation in Ceres; shelter offering $7.77 adoption fee special

Dozens of chihuahuas removed from Ceres home, now available for adoption Dozens of chihuahuas removed from Ceres home, now available for adoption 00:25

CERES – Dozens of dogs have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Central California, officials announced on Monday.

According to the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, the dogs were found at a home in Ceres.

In total, the agency says they rescued 38 Chihuahuas.

Exactly how they learned of the hoarding situation was not disclosed, but the agency says they acted quickly to seize the dogs.

Some of the dogs that were rescued. Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

"The overpopulation of dogs at the single site raised significant health and well-being concerns, including inadequate living conditions, limited access to proper nutrition, and potential threats to the dogs' overall health," the agency said in a statement.

Ordinances vary across California, but only four pets per home are allowed in Stanislaus County.

Rescuers believe the Chihuahuas will be adopted quickly, due to smaller dogs being relatively rare at the county shelter. Still, to try and entice prospective adopters for the dogs and other animals at the shelter, a special adoption fee of just $7.77 is being offered by Stanislaus Animal Services Agency through March 17.

There were more than 260 dogs other than the 38 Chihuahuas just rescued available at the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency as of Monday.