Climate tech startup designs new method to reduce clothing waste
Circ has found a solution to the clothing industry's substantial environmental waste and pollution, by separating and recycling cotton-polyester blend clothing.
Circ has found a solution to the clothing industry's substantial environmental waste and pollution, by separating and recycling cotton-polyester blend clothing.
Issue 1 is a ballot measure that if approved would change the Ohio Constitution to include protections for abortion access.
The Seattle-based coffee chain said it is increasing eligible employees' pay, with longer-tenured workers in line for bigger raises.
Oscar-winning actress and singer Barbra Streisand details her anxiety in her new memoir, "My Name Is Barbra."
Some of the Jan. 6 panel's former members argue that a second Trump presidency risks upending the norms of American democracy.
Former President Donald Trump is on the stand in his family's fraud trial — a moment years in the making.
Sunday was a special day in New York City, as the iconic TCS New York City Marathon ran through all five boroughs.
Damar Hamlin announced that he had dinner with the medical professionals who saved his life and surprised them with a scholarship for Cincinnati youth in their honor.
An anthropologist shopping at a store in North Fort Myers on Saturday spotted what officials determined was probably a human skull.
Circ has found a solution to the clothing industry's substantial environmental waste and pollution, by separating and recycling cotton-polyester blend clothing.
Issue 1 is a ballot measure that if approved would change the Ohio Constitution to include protections for abortion access.
The Seattle-based coffee chain said it is increasing eligible employees' pay, with longer-tenured workers in line for bigger raises.
Oscar-winning actress and singer Barbra Streisand details her anxiety in her new memoir, "My Name Is Barbra."
Some of the Jan. 6 panel's former members argue that a second Trump presidency risks upending the norms of American democracy.
The Seattle-based coffee chain said it is increasing eligible employees' pay, with longer-tenured workers in line for bigger raises.
The puree may have too much lead, the companies say. The FDA says it has reports of seven illnesses in at least five states possibly linked to contaminated puree.
Dino nuggets from Tyson foods may have metal pieces in the chicken, according to a recall alert.
As the pandemic eased, you might have expected employees who'd been working from home would head back to the office fulltime. That never happened! Instead, a blend of commuting and working remotely is becoming the new normal.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Issue 1 is a ballot measure that if approved would change the Ohio Constitution to include protections for abortion access.
Some of the Jan. 6 panel's former members argue that a second Trump presidency risks upending the norms of American democracy.
Former President Donald Trump is on the stand in his family's fraud trial — a moment years in the making.
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer and the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog join Margaret Brennan.
Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., said Israel supports a pause that would allow for the release of hostages, but said Hamas is not serious about releasing them.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say "falling back" can disrupt our health. Here's some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former "Bachelorette" contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that's helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Many people in Nepal's remote Himalayan villages were left homeless by a major earthquake, and they were still waiting for help as new temblors struck.
The attack in the Strait of Gibraltar came amid a yearslong uptick in incidents where orca pods seemingly try to capsize boats in that region.
A man accused of assault in Antarctica was then sent to look after the safety of a professor and three young graduate students on a remote icefield.
Ignoring rising calls for a cease-fire or a humanitarian pause, Israel continues hammering the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip as troops surround its largest city.
It's the latest allegation against the British comic and actor. Several women have accused him of rape, sexual assault and psychological violence, all of which he's denied.
Oscar-winning actress and singer Barbra Streisand details her anxiety in her new memoir, "My Name Is Barbra."
EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, the executive producer and host of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the second season of her Emmy-nominated talk show. Hudson talks about what she learned from Season 1, the surprises in store for this new season, and her unforgettable performance with iconic guests like Smokey Robinson.
"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down with living legend Barbra Streisand at her Malibu home. Streisand shares the thoughtful gift her husband, actor James Brolin, gave her for their 25th wedding anniversary.
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing thousands of actors, remains on strike despite receiving what it says is a "last, best and final" three-year contract offer from producers. But one observer tells CBS News that the use of artificial intelligence remains a sticking point. Carter Evans reports.
In her newly-published autobiography, "My Name Is Barbra," the celebrated actress-singer-director writes of a life of heartbreaking deprivation and spectacular success, and of an artistic career lauded by critics and fans as peerless.
Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.
DoorDash orders that don't include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here's why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google's CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
Circ has found a solution to the clothing industry's substantial environmental waste and pollution, by separating and recycling cotton-polyester blend clothing.
One of the finalists in the running for the Earthshot grand prize of $1.2 million is an innovation that can process the hardest types of "fast fashion" to recycle — poly-cotton blended garments. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
Joro spiders were first found in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, the invasive species that's native to east Asia has been spotted in several states.
NASA described the planets as "scorching" and "bathed" in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was a world-class gravel racer. Prosecutors say Kaitlin Armstrong killed her.
It's the latest allegation against the British comic and actor. Several women have accused him of rape, sexual assault and psychological violence, all of which he's denied.
The brazen attack by a suspect pretending to be a listener was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook.
On Friday an Arab Muslim student at Stanford University was injured in a hit-and-run on campus in what is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol as a hate crime.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting were unclear on Saturday.
NASA described the planets as "scorching" and "bathed" in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft's primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter's orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, "If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim." Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick's arrest.
Inside South Carolina's "trial of the century" — how investigators built their case
Each year, about a million people are told they owe the Social Security Administration money because the agency miscalculated their benefits and paid them too much.
Scientists have spent decades studying rhesus macaques on the remote Monkey Island. They're learning how the stress of environmental crises, like hurricanes, impact the monkeys.
John Eastman championed a radical legal theory to keep former President Trump in office. Now he’s facing charges in Georgia’s election conspiracy case. He has pleaded not guilty.
The Israel Defense Forces said over the weekend that it had surrounded Gaza City, the decimated metropolis from which Hamas has ruled the strip for almost 20 years, and there were reports that troops could enter the city -- under which Hamas has constructed an elaborate tunnel network -- within 48 hours. CBS News' Debora Patta in Jerusalem and Doug Williams in Tel Aviv have more on the situation in Gaza.
In a new CBS News poll, voters think they'd be better off financially if former President Donald Trump beats President Biden in 2024, and more voters think it's Trump who can keep the U.S. out of a war, if he wins. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.