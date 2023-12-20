Multi-talented Marine is on a mission to bring home the gold

Marine Captain Riley Tejcek pursues both patriotic duty and Olympic ambition. Norah O'Donnell sat down with the remarkable Marine and bobsledder to discuss her commitment to service, pursuit of athletic excellence, and her mission to inspire a generation of young girls.

"I love serving my country. I can't think of a better job than being a United States Marine officer," Tejcek says.

Confronting adversity is part of the mindset she embraces for both her military and athletic aspirations.

"I want to do things that are hard. I want to be tested. I want to see what my limits are mentally, physically, and emotionally" she says.

At just 26 years old, she aims to become the first female Marine in the Olympics; pursuing her passion for bobsledding relentlessly with twice-daily workouts and constant competitions. On the USA national team, she's currently ranked fourteenth in the world. She says her dream is to represent her country and the Marine Corps while inspiring young women everywhere.

"I want to be remembered for how I make people feel. I don't want to be remembered for all the things that I did, and the accomplishments, and the medals. I want to create a path big enough that multiple people can run through it and accomplish things they never thought was possible," says Tejcek as she reflects on her legacy.

Amid her rigorous schedule, Tejcek has also found time to author a children's book, encapsulating her message of empowering young girls to dream big.

Tejcek hopes to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics.