"Cinderella story" behind the former marine pilot turned UVA kicker

While college football players often follow a predetermined trajectory, starting their careers at a younger age, Matt Ganyard is charting an unconventional course. The veteran and 34-year-old father of two has embarked on an incredible football journey that's taken him from the sidelines to the field, as the placekicker for the University of Virginia.

Ganyard's football story began with a simple suggestion from his family. "My dad and brother looked at me and said, 'You've got a big leg for a soccer player. Have you ever thought about kicking? How far could you kick it?'" recalls Ganyard. "So I took a ball out and kicked for the first time. It was absolutely terrible. That could've been it, but it kind of gave me a little bit of an itch to scratch and really go after learning this new craft."

His path to football had its detours, with a 10-year time out spent flying Cobra helicopters in the Marine Corps. While he aspired to follow in his father's footsteps as a jet pilot, Ganyard faced challenges, including struggles with air sickness. "I remember being in tears talking to my dad and thinking this dream was going to fall apart before it ever really started," he shares. His perseverance prevailed, and Ganyard's dream of becoming a pilot took flight.

After his military service, Ganyard found himself back on the football field, since his military service paused his NCAA eligibility. This unique circumstance gave him a final opportunity to pursue his passion for football. "I don't think the 'wow' factor ever has really faded," Ganyard says, reflecting on his experience. "Every moment gives me a little bit of the chills."

Graduating from the University of Virginia with his MBA in May, Ganyard is aware that his time as a college football player is limited, with only three more games left in his collegiate career. Nevertheless, he continues to live out his dreams on the field, proving that it's never too late to pursue one's passions.

As Ganyard's remarkable journey concludes, it serves as a powerful reminder for everyone to embrace unexpected opportunities and pursue their dreams, no matter where life takes them.