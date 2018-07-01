50 years of 60 Minutes
Steve Kroft, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and more look back at 50 seasons of 60 Minutes
Remembering a few of the legends that made 60 Minutes the broadcast it is today
50 seasons later, a look back at how a grand experiment by producer Don Hewitt became the longest-running broadcast in prime time history
60 Minutes hasn't always hit home runs, but the program has never failed in being a window to the world for viewers
Aside from hard-hitting interviews and investigative reports, some of 60 Minutes' best profiles have been of movie stars, recording artists and world champion athletes
The Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night.
Takeoff, one-third of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was shot and killed Tuesday in Houston.
Videos captured aboard the Boeing 757 showed passengers calmly seated as the cabin slowly filled with smoke while an alarm blared.
Sotheby's estimates it will sell for anywhere from $20 to $30 million.
Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, was intoxicated and speeding at the time of the crash that left a a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
"Permacrisis" is a noun defined by the U.K.-based publisher as "an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events."
Airline unions are seeking big pay increases and could have leverage because of labor shortages as travel rebounds.
The U.S. has a 25 day supply of diesel fuel, but refineries are continuing to add to that.
The government didn't say whether the move was related to cases at the plant but did report dozens of COVID cases in the city where it's located.
Spray-on products including Not Your Mother's and Church & Dwight's Batiste found to contain cancer-causing chemical.
The central bank is expected to increase rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, its sixth boost this year.
The order pumps the brakes on such activities until after Election Day and comes days after he refused to go that route in response to a separate lawsuit.
Pennsylvania's high court says officials aren't allowed to count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes.
No security alarm went off during the break-in, CBS News also learned, even after the suspect broke the glass on a rear door to the house.
David Wayne DePape made his first appearance in court Tuesday.
The dueling tests came as U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials say Pyongyang is apparently preparing to conduct its first nuclear test in years.
Help could finally be on the way for one of the fastest-spreading illnesses among children, a respiratory illness known as RSV. Janet Shamlian has the latest on a new vaccine that could be approved by the end of the year.
The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close.
About 148,000 pounds of Foster Farms chicken patties were shipped to the retailer's distribution centers in five states.
The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight, but Netanyahu and his allies appeared headed for a majority.
"If he doesn't make it and dies in prison, his body will tell the whole world what a bunch of liars you all are," activist's sister says.
The historic move will allow LGBTQ+ partners to be treated as married couples for some public services such as housing, health care and welfare.
In this episode of "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell," O'Donnell travels to Dublin to talk to U2 frontman Bono about his new book "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story." Bono opens up about how the Irish rock band stayed together for decades, his relationship with his father, and going to therapy. Ali Hewson, Bono's wife of 40 years, also sits down with O'Donnell for a rare interview about their relationship.
"I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said.
"In retrospect, in hindsight, a lot of things made sense," Coogler said about the days before Boseman died.
Actor, director and writer Lake Bell joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about her new audiobook "Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound."
Current verified users would have 90 days to pay up or lose their blue check mark, according to an internal plan reported by The Verge.
Some celebrities have deactivated their accounts while others are weighing whether they will leave. Here is what they're saying about Musk's acquisition of the company.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Billionaire faces task of delivering on his promise to clean up fake profiles that have long bedeviled the messaging platform.
The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and private-sector companies for a two-day summit that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks.
The estimate is conservative, one researcher said, but shows the whales are "canaries in the coal mine" for a potentially toxic problem for other animals, including humans.
A new study found that blue whales off California's coast are consuming about 10,000,000 pieces of microplastics every day — an amount that could be potentially toxic to the whales and other animals that end up with the pollutants in their systems.
The massive space rock could be "very bad for life as we know it" if it collided with Earth.
The sun appeared to be "smiling" down on Earth ahead of Halloween weekend. But what does it mean?
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka provided an update Tuesday night on the two police officers who were shot while serving a warrant. Both officers are in stable condition.
Two officers were rushed to the hospital after they were ambushed while trying to serve a warrant in Newark, New Jersey. One officer was shot in the neck and the other in the leg, according to officials. Michael George reports.
The suspect accused of assaulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was arraigned on Tuesday. A judge denied David DePape, who pleaded not guilty, bail during the hearing. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
The fourth flight of the nation's most powerful operational rocket was its first carrying a fully classified Space Force payload.
The team conducting the study includes former astronaut Scott Kelly along with 15 other scientists and experts.
The Orionids travel at 148,000 mph and, because of their speed, can sometimes become fireballs when they enter Earth's atmosphere, NASA said.
As soon as Schanda Handley was rescued, she told police she believed her estranged husband was behind her kidnapping. See the evidence that convinced investigators he was responsible.
A podcast reignited interest in the cold case of Kristin Smart who went missing from her college campus in 1996. In October 2022, a California jury found longtime suspect Paul Flores guilty of her murder.
What began as a day of barhopping would end with two dead and questions about who was responsible for the death of the University of Georgia professor.
A look back at the career of the five-time Tony Award-winner and three-time Oscar-nominee, who won her largest audience on the long-running mystery series "Murder, She Wrote."
These U.S. colleges promise students the most return on their education investment
Democrats enlist Biden, Obama on campaign trail; Hints at which Republicans are eying a 2024 bid.
The Supreme Court denied a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to block a subpoena requiring him to testify in Georgia's 2020 election probe. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson discusses the latest.
The White House says it is working with Chinese officials to set up a face-to-face meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this month. Raymond Kuo, a political scientist at the RAND Corporation, joined John Dickerson to discuss.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka provided an update Tuesday night on the two police officers who were shot while serving a warrant. Both officers are in stable condition.