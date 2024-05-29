Miami boxer-powerlifter arrested for allegedly hacking ex's laptop, leaking woman's nude photos

Miami boxer-powerlifter arrested for allegedly hacking ex's laptop Miami boxer-powerlifter arrested for allegedly hacking ex's laptop 00:53

MIAMI — A Miami professional athlete and fitness influencer faces multiple charges of sexual cyberharassment and resisting an arrest after she allegedly hacked her ex-boyfriend's computer to leak another woman's nude photos.

Stefanie Cohen Magarici, 32, was arrested on Tuesday. She is better known as Stefi Cohen on social media, where she has over 1 million followers on Instagram and is also a professional boxer and powerlifter.

According to Cohen's arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 15, 2023, when Cohen's ex-boyfriend and a woman arrived at the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters to report that Cohen had somehow accessed the man's laptop after guessing "commonly used passwords" to log into his iCloud account and obtain sexually explicit photos of the woman and sharing them across various group chats.

The woman named in the affidavit said that Cohen informed her of the leak and allegedly revealed that she leaked the nude photos with the purpose of "exposing and humiliating her."

On April 16 of this year, the alleged female victim and Cohen's ex boyfriend returned to MDPD to provide additional information.

According to the woman and Cohen's ex-boyfriend, the boxer-turned-powerlifter became aware of their relationship on March 22, 2022. It was after this discovery, the accusers said, that Cohen then proceeded to hack her ex-boyfriend's laptop and begin sharing the other woman's nude photos across the internet.

The photos, the couple explained, were meant to be private and only shared among themselves, and Cohen had publicly exposed them "maliciously and with the intent to cause emotional distress," the affidavit stated.

Stefi Cohen's arrest in Miami

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police found Cohen walking along Loquat Avenue, in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, and tried to approach her, explaining that she was under arrest and needed to come with them to the station. However, she didn't comply and began to walk swiftly away from the arresting officer, saying that she was heading home and going to call her current boyfriend so she could pick up her dog, according to the arrest report.

Cohen went on to disobey the officer's commands and began to physically resist her arrest. At one point, she tried a leg sweep the officer while in handcuffs and even broke the locking mechanism in the police car she was later placed into, the affidavit detailed.

The influencer was released from county jail on Wednesday. Later that day, she went on Instagram to defend herself, saying the accusations stemmed from a "vengeful" ex-boyfriend.

"Anyone can be falsely accused of a crime and arrested. These are only allegations from a vengeful x-boyfriend. Simply allegations and we will fight it all the way. Stay tuned!" Cohen wrote in the comments section of a post by social media channel OnlyinDade detailing her arrest.