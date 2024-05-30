Supreme Court sides with NRA in free speech dispute with New York regulator

Alito rejects calls to recuse himself from Trump, Jan. 6 cases amid flag controversy

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the National Rifle Association in a dispute over whether its free speech rights were violated when the top financial regulator for New York state pushed banks and insurance companies to sever ties with the gun rights group.

The court said in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that the NRA "plausibly alleged" that the New York regulator violated the First Amendment by coercing regulated entities to end their business relationships with the NRA in order to "punish or suppress" the group's advocacy.

