Tumi luggage sale: Save up to 40% this Presidents Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tumi

If you've got spring vacation on the books, we have great news: Tumi is running a sale during Presidents Day weekend. This is a luggage brand whose sales are, to put it mildly, popular and rare. Right now, the high-end luggage brand is offering up to 40% off select styles, including duffel bags, suitcases of varying sizes and more.

There's no telling when this Presidents Day sale will end, so be sure to shop today while everything is still in stock.

Tumi Voyageur Dumont duffel: Save $211

Tumi

This stunning Voyageur Dumont Tumi duffel bag is ideal for a getaway or the gym. It has a handle and crossbody strap, and attaches to your suitcase for easy travel.

This duffel has a front zip pocket and a monogrammable detachable leather charm. The bag's interior offers plenty of storage space with an open pocket, zip pocket and three media pockets. It also includes a key leash to easily keep track of your keys when you're on the go.

Find this duffel on sale in two colors. It's currently discounted to $329, reduced from $550.

Why we like the Tumi Voyageur Dumont duffel:

It comes with a complimentary gift box that's perfect for holiday gifting.

The crossbody strap is adjustable and removable.

It's spacious enough to hold your gym essentials or travel must-haves.

Tumi Merge international front lid 4-wheeled carry-on: Save $146



Tumi

This navy and black carry-on with a front lid is made of recycled materials.

It's expandable and has spinner wheels. This Merge carry-on comes with a luggage tag and has two front pockets. It meets most international carry-on size requirements.

This carry-on is currently on sale for $579, reduced from $725.

Why we like the Tumi Merge international carry-on:

It's an eco-friendly option made with recycled materials.

It comes with Tumi Tracer, a program that helps reunite Tumi customers with lost or stolen luggage.

It has retractable side and top carry handles along with a telescopic luggage handle.

Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy gym bag: Save $126

Tumi

This cool gym bag even has a 14-inch laptop pocket. Its shoulder strap is detachable and it has a zip pocket with a waterproof lining.

This gym bag has a built-in TSA combination lock, in case you intend to travel with it.

This navy and black Alpha Bravo McCoy gym bag is currently $499, reduced from $625.

Why we like the Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy gym bag:

It has a waterproof side pocket that can be used to store gym shoes or a towel.

It has a luggage handle loop for ease of use while traveling.

The bag comes with a limited 5-year warranty.

Tumi 19 Degree extended trip expandable 4-wheel suitcase: Save $381



Tumi

This hardside Tumi suitcase for longer trips has an integrated TSA lock and spinner wheels. It comes with a luggage tag and has a hanger bracket so you can leave your nice clothing on a hanger. It has an anti-microbial treated shell, zippers and grab handles.

This lightweight suitcase is on sale in two colors for $569, reduced from $950.

Why we like the Tumi 19 Degree extended trip suitcase:

It features a recycled polycarbonate hardshell.

It includes a hanger bracket for storing clothing.

It is expandable.

Tumi Merge short trip expandable 4-wheeled carry-on: Save $200

Tumi

This Merge carry-on suitcase for short trips is made of recycled materials (post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and recycled nylon). It's expandable and has spinner wheels.

Inside, find a hanger bracket, plus it comes with a luggage tag. This Tumi packing case features two front pockets.

This black and navy suitcase is currently on sale for $795 reduced from $995.

Why we like the Tumi Merge short trip carry-on:

The recessed dual spinner wheels make it easy to manuever.

It has corner bumpers for added durability.

It's spacious enough to hold everything you need for a weekend getaway.

Tumi Voyageur Eden laptop sleeve: Save $101

Tumi

Grab a Tumi laptop sleeve to go along with your new luggage.

You can even carry this one alone thanks to its wristlet strap. This Voyageur Eden laptop sleeve fits 16-inch models and it has a handy zip pocket on the front.

It's on sale in two colors at $149, reduced from $250.

Why we like the Tumi Voyageur Eden laptop sleeve:

It fits PC laptops up to 15-inches or MacBooks up to 16-inches.

It's made with a sturdy Nylon material.

The laptop sleeve is ultra-slim and lightweight.



