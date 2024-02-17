Best Presidents' Day 2024 deals on dishwashers: Samsung, LG and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest dishwashers from major brands are faster, more energy efficient and do a better job cleaning and sanitizing dishes than ever before. This Presidents' Day weekend our shopping experts discovered some amazing deals on dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Maytag and more top brands. Thanks to the sales going on right now, you can have cleaner dishes without cleaning out your wallet.

Tap the links below to head straight to the Presidents' Day dishwasher sales, or read on for our top dishwasher picks this Presidents' Day.

Keep in mind, many of the sales going on right now reward customers with even bigger discounts when they purchase two or more appliances together. And some appliances have extra rebates associated with them.

Save up to $350 on dishwashers from Samsung

Samsung

Enjoy super clean and sanitized dishes without being bothered by a loud appliance. This dishwasher makes less than 42dB of noise, while still featuring Samsung's powerful StormWash+ and smart dry features. It's a stainless steel appliance that's available in four finishes, including black, silver, white and navy.

With the StormWash+ feature, dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet deliver cleans from every angle to cover 1.5x more space than other dishwashers. The smart dry feature, with its auto-release door system, circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic items. It intelligently senses and adjusts its drying temperature and time to avoid wasting energy.

This dishwasher is currently on sale at Samsung for $849, which is $350 off its regular price. You also have the option to finance this appliances for just $35.38 per month for 24 months with zero interest. For just $1 more, you also get a two year Samsung Care+ plan.

To discover even more great deals on major appliances available right now, check out our expanded coverage of the Samsung Presidents' Day sale.

LG is offering up to 35% off select dishwashers

LG

Right now, you can purchase this smart top control dishwasher direct from LG for just $999, a savings of $300 off its regular price. It's a stainless steel dishwasher that comes in your choice of silver or black. And during LG's Presidents' Day appliance sale, you'll get an extra one year of ThinQ limited warranty protection (up to a $185 value) for free.

What people love about this appliance is that it's able to clean and dry your dishes in about one hour using LG's proprietary four-armed jets, steam and dynamic heat dry features. You can monitor and control the dishwasher using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

The dishwasher's rack system lets you fit more dishes, run fewer loads and make short work of after-dinner cleanup. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts effortlessly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below. Plus, customizable tines offer greater flexibility for loading dishes of all shapes and sizes without compromising cleaning performance.

You'll save more when you buy more during LG's Presidents' Day sale. Bundle two or more appliances and you'll get $100 in extra instant savings per appliance, or an additional $500 off your total when you bundle four appliances or more. This sale ends Feb. 28, 2024.

Save up to 40% on dishwashers at Best Buy

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has multiple dishwashers on sale, including this LG 24-inch, front control model that offers smart technology. Choose between four colors, including white and black, or either silver or black in stainless steel. When running, this dishwasher's maximum volume is 48dB. It comes with three racks.

Features include LG's four-armed QuadWash and dynamic dry technologies, as well as an adjustable rack system and a front control panel with LED display.

Head over to Best Buy's website to purchase this dishwasher for $300 off, so you'll pay just $600. When you use your My Best Buy credit card to make appliance purchases, you can get up to 24 month financing on purchases of $1,499 and up.

If this dishwasher doesn't meet your needs, you'll also find other models from LG, Bosch, KitchenAid, Samsung, Whirlpool and GE on sale at Best Buy this weekend -- but only for a limited time. Some models even come with free installation.

Save hundreds on a dishwasher at Wayfair

Wayfair

Among the numerous dishwashers and other major appliances that are on sale at Wayfair during its Presidents' Day sale is this 24-inch Frigidaire. It's a digital control dishwasher that's currently 36% off its regular price, so you'll pay just $420.

It's a stainless steel budget appliance that can also be ordered in white or black. When operational, it makes no more than 60dB of noise. (Note that it's louder than most other dishwashers.)

Clean up to 14 place settings at once. Once it's loaded up with your dishes, choose between a heavy duty, gentle or quick rinse wash cycle. The dishwasher includes two racks and uses five wash arms to clean your dishes.

Save hundreds on a new dishwasher at The Home Depot

The Home Depot

The Home Depot is also hosting a major Presidents' Day sale, with discounts on all sorts of major appliances. This Maytag 24-inch, fingerprint resistant, stainless steel dishwasher with a built-in tall tub is currently on sale for $331 off, so you'll pay just $548.

The dishwasher's dual power filtration system filters out and then disintegrates food, while the power blast cycle scours away stubborn foods. This virtually eliminates the need to pre-soak or pre-rinse dishes. While operational, this dishwasher generates no more than 50dB of noise.

All Maytag dishwashers are covered by a 10-year limited parts warranty on the racks, chopper blade and stainless steel tub. When it's running, the end-of-cycle indicator lets you know exactly where the dishwasher is in the wash cycle, when it's finished and when the steam sanitize feature is in use.