10 fireworks substitutes for a safer family Fourth of July

Fireworks are a traditional way to celebrate Independence Day. Fireworks are also dangerous, however. According to an estimate by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 10,000 people went to the ER for fireworks-related injuries in 2019.

If you have children, the risk is even higher; children under 15 accounted for 36% of the estimated fireworks-related injuries, and children ages 0 to 4 had the highest rate of fireworks-related ER visits.

Fortunately, firing up dangerous (and often illegal) pyrotechnics isn't the only way to celebrate the most patriotic holiday of the year. There are other, less risky substitutes for summer fireworks, sparklers and firecrackers that don't involve uncontrolled flames.

CBS Essentials has rounded up 10 firework substitutes for a safer family Fourth of July.

Light up the night with glow sticks

Glowsticks are a safe way to fill the night with light, whether they're waved around in the air or worn as a necklace. Just bend them until they snap, and they'll glow for up to 6 hours.

Right now, you can get this pack of 100, 8-inch glowsticks on sale for $7.99 at Amazon, a savings of $3.

Light-up red, white and blue balloons with LEDs

Here's another fun, safe way to light up the night: Put LED balloon lights (100 pc for $14) inside some red, white and blue balloons. (Rent or buy a tank of helium to take this idea to the next level.)

Get wild with silly string

Aerosol streamer string cans are the perfect way to kick off Fourth of July. And, yes, the foam is fireproof. Available in packs of 3 (price shown), 6, 12 and 24.

Shoot confetti into the sky with a confetti cannon

This year, trade the fireworks for a loud, colorful pop of confetti. These air-powered confetti cannons fire a blast of biodegradable confetti up to 25 feet in the air. Comes in a pack of five.

Pick up some patriotic party favors

Patriotic pinwheels and flags are a great way to infuse the July 4 spirit into a soiree, especially for young children. This pack includes 36 pinwheels in a red, white and blue design, plus 24 miniature American flags made of fabric.

Blow giant bubbles with a bubble wand

Bubbles are another fun way to get young children in the July 4 spirit. These 4.8-star-rated bubble wands come with 4 ounces of solution each, so you don't need to add anything extra to start the fun.

Have a colorful bonfire in a fire pit

If you don't already have a firepit, the July 4 holiday is a great excuse to buy one. Keep all the flames controlled in this inexpensive and easy-to-use outdoor fireplace. You can toss in some vibrantly colored Magical Flames ($25) to add some flair to your fire.

Throw a laser light show

Create the illusion of fireworks with the help of a LED laser light projector. It will throw colors upward -- or against a wall or fence -- and flash to the beat of music.

Light up your trees with star string lights

Create some July 4 ambiance with a set of battery-operated (3 AA) star string lights, perfect for decorating trees, a patio or any other outdoor party area. Each 16-foot set includes a wireless remote with eight lighting modes.

Host a July 4 movie night with an outdoor projector

Host an outdoor movie night or livestream a professional fifireworks show with this best-selling, 4.4-star-rated video projector. It includes ports for AV, HDMI, USB and VGA input, and is compatible with smartphones, laptops and streaming sticks.

Be sure to clip the coupon before checkout to save an extra $20.