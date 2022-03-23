Best PS5 accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The SonyPlaystation 5 has been hard to come by since its release. The good news is, its accessories can be had now. Sony via Amazon

If you've been lucky (and patient) enough to snag a Sony PlayStation 5 console during a PS5 restock, then congrats on your luck (and patience). But we've got a question for you: What are you doing for an encore?

Your cool, new gaming system needs some cool, new accessories: maybe an extra PS5 wireless controller (or two!), maybe a PS5 wireless headset, perhaps even – why not? – a Gran Turismo 7-worthy racing wheel.

Top products in this article:

Sony PlayStation 5 console

Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals, $400

Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller, $70 (reduced from $90)

Here's a look at some top-rated, PS5-compatible accessories you can buy today at Amazon and Walmart. (And if you know someone who's still PS5-free, then be sure to have them check out our regularly updated PS5 restock guide.)

Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

Sony via Amazon

Sure, the PS5 console package comes complete with one wireless PS5 DualSense controller, but one controller is never enough. Buy an extra (or two!) for in-person, multiplayer action. Or, keep an extra (or two!) handy for when the original is broken following a display of old-fashioned gaming rage.

Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller, $69

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red

Sony via Amazon

While white is the standard color for the PS5 console – and the PS5 controller – Sony offers the DualSense in a variety of big, bold colors, including red (pictured), purple and black. On Amazon, prices vary. At last look, the pink and blue models (like the standard white) ran a few dollars cheaper than the red, purple and black ones.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red, $74

Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals

Logitech via Amazon

Released last year, the PS5-compatible Logitech G923 racing wheel-style controller is an upgrade over the reliable PS5-compatible Logitech G29. "I love the refinements over the old wheel," raves one five-star Amazon review (from a verified G923 customer, natch). "From the outside it looks very similar… but it has been improved internally." The review goes onto note that the wheel "will hold up to abuse" – or, presumably, all the twists and turns of the brand-new Gran Turismo 7. The G923 racing wheel comes complete with a set of pedals.

Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals, $400

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Sony via Amazon

This wireless, USB-charging Sony headset is designed to deliver the PS5's 3D audio. It features two built-in mics, and promises up to 12 hours of gaming immersion on a full charge.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, $99

PlayStation Media Remote

Sony via Amazon

Also from Sony, this remote allows you to stream Netflix, Disney+ and more from your PS5 with the touch of a button. It also makes powering up, powering off and adjusting the volume a breeze. It's great for those who use their PlayStation as their primary media player.

PlayStation Media Remote, $29

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station

Sony via Amazon

If you took our advice, and got an extra PS5 DualSense controller, then you've got two PS5 controllers to charge. No worries! This charging station from Sony just so happens to accommodate two PS5 controllers. Plug in the device via the supplied AC adaptor, click your DualSense controllers into place, and – boom! – you're on your way (and all without having to use one of your PS5's precious USB ports).

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station, $29

PlayStation HD Camera

Sony via Amazon

Take your next PS5 gameplay broadcast to the next level with this PS5-compatible camera from Sony. It delivers 1080p, or full HD, picture quality. With a PlayStation Network account, you can activate the camera via a button on your PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation HD Camera, $59

